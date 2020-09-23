FARMINGTON — Biologist Herb Wilson will deliver a live webinar program, “Changing Bird Populations in Maine,” from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, presented by Western Maine Audubon. The presentation is free to the public, but preregistration is required. Visit https://western.maineaudubon.org/event/changing-bird-populations-in-maine-by-herb-wilson/ for regularly updated preregistration information. Once registered, login information will be sent via email.

Since Maine became a state in 1820 there have been many changes in bird fauna. Some species have immigrated into the state to become a part of the avifauna. Others have declined and, in some cases, disappeared. Join Wilson as he explores the changes in Maine’s birds over the past two centuries, using a variety of resources.

Wilson is a professor emeritus of biology at Colby College where he taught ornithology, evolution and diversity, marine ecology and marine invertebrate zoology. His primary ornithological interests are the impacts of global climate change on bird migration and the foraging behavior of winter birds in Maine. He is also interested in the odonates and butterflies of Maine.

For more information, go to Western Maine Audubon’s website, https://western.maineaudubon.org/events.

