Book Sale

NEW SHARON — The Jim Ditzler Memorial Library in New Sharon will hold a Bargain Book Sale on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be fiction, non-fiction, westerns, children’s books, large print, DVDs and audio books. Proceeds of the sale will be used to benefit the library programs.

Spaghetti Dinner

LIVERMORE —Join us Sunday September 27, 12:30-2 p.m., T North Livermore Baptist Church for a free drive-thru spaghetti dinner. Each meal will be a hearty portion of spaghetti with meatballs, sauce, roll, and desert (cookies or brownies). Stop by any time between 12:30 and 2 and we will pass your order right to you-no need to get out of your car. Please call ahead with your order anytime before September 27 so we can be sure to have enough to go around; call 207-897-5377 if no answer leave a message with name, and number of meals you will pick up. If you do not have a chance to pre-order, that is okay, we’re Baptists, there is always plenty of food to go around.

filed under: