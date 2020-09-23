Rumford Knights of Columbus sponsoring barbecue dinner
RUMFORD — There will be a drive-thru chicken barbecue dinner, sponsored by the Knights of Columbus, from 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, at the Holy Savior parking lot, 126 Maine Ave., Rumford.
The cost is $8 for the dinner or $10 for the dinner and two 50/50 tickets. The drawing will be held after the dinner. The pre-order deadline is Sunday, Sept. 27. For more information about tickets, call Steven Garcia at 207-369-9610 and leave a message.
All proceeds to benefit the Knights of Columbus Scholarship Fund.
