NORWAY — Who are the residents of Rustfield Cemetery? How did they die? What are their stories? Learn the answers to those questions and more at the Halloween Cemetery Tour at Rustfield Cemetery. Hour-long tours are scheduled at 4, 5:30 and 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, and at 1, 2:30 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Tickets are $10 a person and will be on sale at The Tribune on Main Street on Thursday, Oct. 1.

In order to follow coronavirus social distancing guidelines, each tour will be limited to 20 people, then divided into groups of 10 during the tour. Masks will be required.

Rustfield Cemetery is at Greenleaf Avenue. The Halloween Cemetery Tour is a collaboration of the Norway Museum and Historical Society and the First Universalist Church of Norway.

