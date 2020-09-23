TURNER — An outdoor concert featuring Kevin A. Libby singing gospel favorites will be presented from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, at the Turner Seventh Day Adventist Church.

There will be a donation basket and any donations will be given to those in need in the Turner community. Bring a lawn chair for seating. No rain date is scheduled.

The Turner Seventh Day Adventist Church is at 106 Weston Road.

