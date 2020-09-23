MONMOUTH — The Monmouth Community Players will stage a socially-distanced fall production of “Tales From Spoon River.” Shows will be performed the two middle weekends of October. The outside performances will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 15, 16, 17 and 22, 23, 24, and from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 and 25 at the Monmouth Fairgrounds.

The script for the show is adapted from the “Spoon River Anthology” by Edgar Lee Masters. In his anthology, Masters imagines what the dead of Spoon River, Illinois, might say if only they could speak. MCP’s adaptation of Master’s anthology pieces together some of the tales from beyond in an intriguing stroll through the cemetery of Spoon River.

Leading the audience through the graveyard will be spectral guides: Brittany Bazinet of Greene, Emily Carlton of Oakland, Danny Gay, Megan Record and Sarah Record of Monmouth and Emma Sutherburg of Randolph. The spectres will be joined in the graveyard by a variety of ghostly guests. The cast of ghouls includes John Blanchette, Nancy Kenneally, Charlotte Morin and Nate White of Lewiston, Kathleen Brainerd of West Gardiner, Rachel Eaton of Topsham, Ray Fletcher, David Marshall and Julie Poulin of Monmouth, Amy Griswold and Ginger Smith of Winthrop, Zachary Hodge of Manchester, Elaine Katz and Andy Tolman of Readfield, Savannah Leavitt of Buckfield, Debby and Ken Mansur of Auburn, Jackie McDonald of Mechanic Falls, Paul Menezes of Windham, Jane Mitchell of Greene, Tony Morin of Lisbon Falls, Sarah Murphy of Falmouth, Suze Quackenbush of Portland, Meredith and Shane Stevens of Turner and Taylor Sutherburg of Randolph. Josie French of Lewiston is in charge of music for this ghastly affair.

The show, despite its ghostly nature, is appropriate for all ages, though some content is a bit dark. Due to COVID-19, and Gov. Janet Mills’ executive orders to provide socially distanced events, the show will be run a little differently from a regular production.

Audience members will need to schedule a tour in advance with MCP in order to see the production. All tours must be prescheduled on a specific date and at a specific time in order to allow social distancing of cast and other audience members. All audience members will be required to wear masks for the duration of the performance. For a full list of audience specific guidelines and to schedule a tour, visit www.monmouthcommunityplayers.org.

General admission tickets are $10 an adult and $5 a student. The Monmouth Fairgrounds is located on Academy Road. For more information, contact the box office by email at [email protected] or leave a message at 207-370-9566.

