NORWAY — A Halloween Cemetery Tour will take place at the end of October at Norway’s Rustfield Cemetery on Greenleaf Avenue. The tour is a collaboration of the Norway Museum and Historical Society and the First Universalist Church of Norway. It is hoped to become an annual event.

Hour-long tours are scheduled at 4, 5:30 and 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, and 1, 2:30 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Tickets will be on sale at the Tribune on Main Street on Thursday, Oct. 1. Ticket price is $10 a person.

In order to follow coronavirus social distancing guidelines, each tour will be limited to 20 people, then divided into groups of 10 during the tour. Mask will be required. Halloween costumes will be encouraged.