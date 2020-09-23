Zander Dow, 8, of Lewiston rides his scooter at the Lewiston Skate Park on Wednesday morning. Dow is home-schooled and was taking a break from lessons by visiting the park with his 11-year-old brother, Blake, and father, Travis. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Blake Dow, 11, of Lewiston, left, and his 8-year-old brother, Zander, skate at the Lewiston Skate Park on Wednesday morning. “Pop shuvit, kick flip I can do. Hoping to achieve an ollie. Thats my goal,” said Dow, who picked up skateboarding after playing a skate video game. “A video game made me go skate,” he said. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Zander Dow, 8, of Lewiston practices a “coffin” on his skateboard at the Lewiston Skate Park on Wednesday morning. Dow is home schooled and was taking a break from lessons by visiting the park with his 11-year-old brother, Blake, and father, Travis. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Blake Dow, left, of Lewiston and his 8-year-old brother, Zander, skate at the Lewiston Skate Park on Wednesday morning. “Pop shuvit, kick flip I can do,” said 11-year-old Dow. “Hoping to achieve an ollie. Thats my goal,” said Dow, who picked up skateboarding after playing a skate video game. “A video game made me go skate,” said Dow. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Blake Dow, 11, of Lewiston rides his scooter at the Lewiston Skate Park on Wednesday morning. Dow is home-schooled and takes a break from lessons by visiting the park with his 8-year-old brother, Zander, and father, Travis. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo