JAY — Members of the United Bikers of Maine from Franklin and Oxford counties drove from Turner through Livermore Falls to Jay on Prisoner Of War/Missing In Action National Recognition Day Friday, Sept. 18.

Some 24 bikers made their way across the bridge to Riley Road and back, parking on the roadside in front of Ski Depot to attend the annual ceremony held near the POW/MIA Remembrance Bridge Monument of all Wars.

Jim Manter, Judge Advocate for VFW POST 3335, and CAPT, US Navy, Retired, asked participants to please respect each other and social distance and wear face coverings.

The loss of service members over the course of many years, the diamond anniversary of a crucial victory and the 73rd birthday of the nation’s Air Force are all being marked today, said Rep. Tina Riley, (D-Jay).

“This ceremony, in tribute to those who did not return from battle, is a solemn reminder of the bravery and honor embodied by the men and women of our armed forces,” she said. “We stand together today, mindful of all that has been lost and grateful for all that we have been given.”

Rose Dyke of Canton shared memories of her brother, Staff Sgt. John Brooks, who was shot down on May 13, 1969 while flying over Bing Dinh Province in Vietnam.

“Upon graduation from high school, John enlisted in the Army. Our father was drafted during World War II and instilled upon us kids to be respectful for what the veterans had done for our country,” she said. “We all need to be kept aware of the loved ones that never came home.”

An investigation into Brooks’ situation was done in June 2019 and witnesses will be reviewed again in the future, she said.

Dyke and Juanita Crafts of Livermore, whose husband Charles was a Vietnam prisoner of war accompanied Riley during the placement of a wreath at the monument.

Riley also presented Juanita Crafts with a Legislative Memorial Sentiment.

Army veteran Paul Bright sang several patriotic songs while waiting for the service to begin. VFW Chaplain Larry Bilodeau and Auxiliary President CJ Jerry gave prayers. The AMVETS and Sons of AMVETS firing squad gave a 21-gun salute after which Paul Harnden of Jay played Taps.

