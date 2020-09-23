DAMARISCOTTA — This year the River Arts’ exhibition of all abstract work is a tour de force. The new gallery space is ideal for the large scale works and robust paintings selected by juror, Jaap Helder. The show began Wednesday, Sept. 23, and runs through Saturday, Oct. 24.

With works from 103 artists to review, Helder chose a show with 63. Representing contemporary artists from all over Maine, the show encompasses the breadth of abstract art. Some outstanding creations of “abstract expressionism” and “minimalism,” as well as works that expand upon cubist concepts, are displayed.

Noteworthy artists from many regions of Maine are represented, including David Estey, Belfast; Doreen Nardone, Harpswell; Celeste Henriquez, Portland; Russ Cox, Portland; Joanna Pool, Bath; Conrad Guertin, Bristol; Cathy Bennigson, Jefferson; and John Butke, Boothbay. River Arts invited Helder, Damariscotta, to exhibit one of his abstract pieces as well. Two sculptors have dynamic pieces in the show: Cynthia Smith, Gorham, and Roben Voigt, Brunswick.

River Arts is at 36 Elm St. and regular hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call the gallery at 207-563-6868.

