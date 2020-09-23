MONMOUTH — Theater at Monmouth’s Shakespeare in Maine Communities Tour will go on, though not in person as in previous years, but streaming virtually. Each fall and spring, TAM sends adaptations of classic literature on the road for students in Maine and New Hampshire. This year it will present “Measure for Measure” for grades five to 12 to deepen understanding of, appreciation for and connection to classic literature.

Shakespeare’s current play speaks powerfully about impossible moral choices in the story of the devout novice Isabella, whose faith is tested when her brother is sentenced to death for impregnating Juliet out of wedlock. When outwardly virtuous leader Angelo propositions Isabella in exchange for her brother’s release, she must decide whether upholding her holy vows is worth her innocent brother’s life.

“Measure for Measure” will be available to schools and community venues Oct. 12 to 31 and dates can be adjusted to fit curriculum schedules. Due to COVID-19, ShakesME performances will be brought to schools via video, with a Zoom post-performance discussion with the actors following.

TAM’s production is part of Shakespeare in American Communities, a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest. On getting the news that TAM had received a grant for the program, Producing Artistic Director Dawn McAndrews said, “We are so grateful to ArtsMidwest and the National Endowment for the Arts for selecting Theater at Monmouth to receive the Shakespeare in American Communities grant for 2020-21. TAM has been a part of this initiative to bring Shakespeare to students throughout the country for seven of the past eight years.” TAM’s Shakespeare in Maine Communities is also funded in part by grants from the Onion Foundation, the Helen and George Ladd Charitable Corporation and the Morton Kelley Charitable Trust. These foundations provide the funding for TAM to offer scholarships to schools to bring the arts into their communities.

Established by Congress in 1965, the National Endowment for the Art’s funding and support gives Americans the opportunity to participate in the arts, exercise their imaginations and develop their creative capacities.

Theater at Monmouth has provided literature-based education programs in schools and community centers since the theater’s founding. Since 2005, TAM has taken the Bard on the road with Shakespeare in Maine Communities— featuring 60 to 90-minute adaptations of Shakespeare with five to eight actors. The target grade levels for this tour are middle and high schools.

For more information about TAM’s education tours, visit www.theateratmonmouth.org/education-tours or call 207-933.9999.

