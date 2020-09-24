CARTHAGE — A local man was seriously injured Sept. 18 when he was thrown from the all-terrain vehicle he was driving and landed on rocks 21 feet below a bridge.

Jacob Jackson, 29, was operating his three-wheel Yamaha ATV when it left Berry Mills Road and struck the guardrail attached to the bridge crossing the Webb River. Jackson was thrown from the machine, went over the guardrail and landed on the rocks 21 feet below the bridge, according to Mark Latti, spokesman for Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Jackson, who was not wearing a helmet “suffered serious injuries” and was taken by a Med-Care ambulance to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, Latti said.

The incident reported at 5:35 p.m. remains under investigation.

The Maine Warden Service, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Maine State Police and Med-Care Ambulance responded to the scene.

