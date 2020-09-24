NORWAY — Norway Memorial Library is one in a cohort of organizations and individuals throughout the state hosting a Maine Humanities Council Discussion Project this fall. The Discussion Project is a new, flexible text-based discussion program that meets the needs of Maine communities. Working closely with Maine Humanities Council staff, communities bring their Discussion Project to life.

Norway Memorial Library’s Discussion Project “Confronting Our Biases: A Reading and Discussion Group About Race,” was developed locally in response to library staff and members of the Oxford Hills Area Clergy Association (OHACA) wanting to provide opportunities for community members to learn more about ways individuals and groups can change perceptions, attitudes, and practices that perpetuate systemic racism. Community members seeking to uncover their own implicit biases will support each other in moving toward action that benefits the lives of people of color in our community and the world.

The main text is “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeomo Oluo. Supplemental texts and activities will expand on chapter themes and to prompt reflection and inspire discussion.

Discussions will take place using Zoom on five consecutive Thursday evenings from 6:00-7:30 pm beginning October 15, 2020, and concluding on November 12, 2020. The series facilitator is Sass Linneken, Executive Director of Resources for Organizing and Social Change (ROSC).

This series is free of charge and open to the public. Registration is limited to enhance social presence and maintain an atmosphere that encourages contributions by all participants. For more information, contact Beth Kane, Norway Memorial Library director, at 207-743-5309 ext. 2. To register, call or visit the library or complete the program registration form available on the library’s website, www.norway.lib.me.us, and email it to Beth Kane at [email protected] Once registered, participants will receive a copy of the main text and supplemental texts for use during the five-week series.

