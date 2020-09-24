LEWISTON — The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, with an abundance of caution and deliberation, decided to postpone the annual Downtown Trick or Treat to October 2021. The chamber recognized the 100-person limit for outdoor events would be challenging to enforce on open streets, and given the historic turnout of hundreds of children and families ultimately decided to postpone this year’s event.

“As a chamber, we support our businesses’ and communities’ needs and safety, and in light of Maine CDC guidance, we think it’s best to reschedule this year’s events. We are dedicated to supporting kids and families throughout the holiday season, and hope that our downtown and broader businesses will consider involvement in our annual Stuff the Bus Celebration,” said LA Metro Chamber President and CEO Shanna Cox.

“We have all discovered that 2020 has been anything but typical. Although we have postponed our Halloween celebration until 2021, we encourage businesses across the region who are able to collect items for families in need this year to be part of our Stuff the Bus program. This event will be more important than ever this year, and will truly make the holidays for our local kids a little brighter,” said Cox.

For more information, go to lametrochamber.com.