To the Editor:

On Saturday, September 12, 200 runners participated in the second annual Mahoosuc Ridge to The River Challenge. This year, many chose the virtual option and ran the course of their choice close to home. Others ran in person under sunny skies on the relentlessly hilly mountain course at Sunday River, where they chose from 10k, half marathon, marathon and hiking categories. The course, which started and finished at South Ridge, followed steep ski trails, challenging hiking trails, and summit ridgelines with stunning views.

The event is a collaboration with—and fundraiser for—three local non-profits: Mahoosuc Land Trust, Mahoosuc Pathways and The River Fund Maine. Together they work to highlight the value of local lands, create recreational opportunities, and foster community & youth development.

We have many people to thank for the success of this event. This year offered unique challenges and we were so fortunate to have volunteers, sponsors, and partners who were committed to helping us through those obstacles. Volunteers are the backbone of non-profit events, and this one was no different.

A tremendous thank you goes to our volunteer race committee, who spent countless hours planning, zooming, course marking, mapping and event day tasking: Fred Bailey: Chief of Stadium, Dan Elliott: Chief of Medical, Will Leitch: sponsorship, Brian O’Neil: Co-Chief of Course, Lizz Peacock: sponsorship, web work and registration, Andrew Siegel: Co-Chief of Course. The following volunteers helped with medal construction, backup timing, bib checking, venue directions, stadium setup, course sweeping, announcing, and stadium management: Nancy Babcock, Carlie Casey, Charles Cavanagh, Beth Clarke, Nancy Eaton, Andelina Henderson, Donna Lamarre, Henrietta List, Jim List, Elizabeth Meadows, Bob O’Brien, Lizz Peacock, Kristin Parys, Melissa Pelletier, Julia Reuter, Jessie Seymour-Perkins, Jeff Sloan, Sara Sloan, Richard Tuommon, and David Walker. Sunday River staff and ski patrol members provided medical support on the course, and we are so grateful for the following people: Jeff Angevine, Amy Call, Henry Cheney, David Ciraulo, Bailey Friedman, Sherrie Gadd, Peter Gadd, Jon King, Annie McCandless, Caitlin Morrisoe, Suzanne Newsom-Pierce, Skip Repetto, and Josh Thompson.

We are indebted to the generosity of our sponsors who, during a financially difficult year found a way to support our event. First and foremost, a huge thank you to Sunday River and their staff for offering their venue, property & trails, patrol team, tables, tents, transportation, and much more. Thanks to Greg Towle for stadium set up, Peter Roberts for helping to design the courses and providing maps, and Dana Bullen, SR President and Brian Heon, General Manager, for supporting our event from day one.

Our gold sponsors donated at the $1,000 level and provided race swag. These sponsorships allowed us to purchase high-quality event t-shirts and hire a professional photographer. Thank you to the following gold sponsors: Cassie Mason Real Estate & Peak Properties of Maine, JAR Cannabis Co., and Jamie Raymond Chiropractic and Sports Injury Center. Our silver sponsor, The Good Food Store & Catering Company, generously donated lunch for all volunteers–thank you Dave and Heather Nivus!

Poland Spring donated water for the participants, both Fundurance Trail Sports and True North Adventureware donated fantastic socks for the top runners in all events, and True North donated sports gels for the runners. Cafe DiCocoa donated delicious homemade bagels for the volunteers’ breakfast.

Bethel Rescue provided ambulance service all day at the event; a tremendous thank you to the following EMT’s for their service: Austin Bear, Tim Fitzgerald, Dave Hanscom, and Amy Hanscom.

Photographs from the day can be viewed on the jvsportsphoto.com page under the 2020 events. Information about the event is available at ridge2river.me and facebook.com/ridge2rivermaine. We are currently seeking sponsorship for 2021; if your organization or company is interested in supporting this event and the non-profits that host it, please email Sarah Weafer at [email protected] We look forward to hosting this event again next September!

Sarah Weafer

Jim Largess

Gabe Perkins

Kirk Siegel

Mahoosuc Ridge to The River Challenge

Bethel

