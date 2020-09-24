To the Editor:

On behalf of the Rotary Club of Bethel, we would like to thank everyone who turned out to run or walk the Rotary Virtual 5K or 1 mile. We will have a complete list of names to recognize in a future issue of the Citizen.

All proceeds of this event become part of Rotary’s after school and enrichment activity scholarship fund. Please contact a Rotarian if you know a student who would like to access an after-school or enrichment program and could use financial assistance.

Many thanks to the sponsors who are supporting this event. They are: Bethel Family Health Center, the Presenting Sponsor; Blair Industries, Inc., the hat sponsor; Bancroft Contracting; Cassie Mason Real Estate; Bethel Station Chiropractic; Bob and Lynn Laux; Craig Harris and Associates; Doug Zinchuk Roofing; Cross Excavation; Field Plumbing and Heating, Kelly Newkirk, CPA, Michael Steven and Associates; Clearwater Builders; Good Food Store and Catering Co.; Holidae House B & B; Lisa Keim, State Senator; Kowloon Chinese Restaurant; Main Street Professional Building; Mike and Kerrie Fraser; Mt. Abram Ski and Bike Resort; Northeast Bank; Norway Savings Bank; Pooh Corner Farm and Greenhouses; River View Resort; Smokin’ Good BBQ; Stony Brook Recreation; The Bethel Inn Resort; The Glen House; The Dan Gray Family; Western Maine Budo Arts; Western Maine Home Builders; The Jar Co.; Dave Duguay, County Commissioner; and the Newry Mall.

Thank you to Rotarians who have helped to find sponsors and all those who have supported the Virtual Bethel Rotary 5K!

Lucy Abbott

President

Robin Zinchuk

Kevin Finley

Event Co-Chairs

Rotary Club of Bethel

