JAY — Regional School Unit 73 Director Andrew Sylvester of Livermore announced at Thursday’s board meeting that he has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

“I’m doing well,” he said during the virtual meeting held via Zoom videoconferencing. “I appreciate all the support. Right now, my health is fine. I’ll keep you updated if anything changes.”

In a phone interview after the meeting, he said he got the results of his test Sunday.

“I work at the Rumford mill, that’s probably where I got it,” Sylvester said. “It came as a surprise but not a complete shock. I was following all the protocols, had no signs. I have no underlying conditions.”

As of Sept. 17, 16 employees at ND paper mill had tested positive for the virus.

“I’ve had no contact with the board, the community. I’m quarantining at home,” Sylvester said. “I’ve spoken with the (Maine) CDC. I feel OK so far.”

In another matter related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Spruce Mountain High School Athletic Director Marc Keller told the board that athletes participating in intramural sports programs would wear face coverings.

On Sept. 10 the board approved competition within the Mountain Valley Conference for low-risk sports.

The Maine Principals’ Association guidelines recommend wearing masks, but it’s not mandated, Keller said. He wasn’t sure if other teams would wear them, which factored in the board’s decision.

Intramural games for field hockey, boys and girls soccer and cheering will be held over the next six weeks, Keller said Thursday.

“It will be a three-day program. Teams will play games one night a week, do clinics one day, perhaps with middle school students, and practice one day,” he said. “I’ve left it up to the coaches to figure out how to run it.”

There is still talk of a spring football season, but there may be a program this fall to teach skills and drills in a seven-on-seven or eight-on-eight flag format, Keller said.

Some crazy things may be thrown in, such as the field hockey coach working with the girls soccer team and vice versa, he said. Those teams could then play combined games with half of the game being field hockey, the other half soccer, he added.

“We’re trying to do something fun for the kids, keep them involved,” Keller said.

Asked about younger and older students playing together, Keller said the Maine Principals’ Association is allowing younger students to work with older ones.

Craig Collins, athletic director at Spruce Mountain Middle School, said a similar format would be used there. Students in cohort A will meet Monday and Tuesday, those in cohort B will meet Wednesday and Thursday.

Students who are learning remotely exclusively will be able to participate, and all students will have to be picked up by parents afterward, he said.

