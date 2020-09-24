Thursday
(All times Eastern)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Alabama (Birmingham) at South Alabama
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas at Oklahoma
8 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, First Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, First Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Kia at KT
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — NY Yankees at Toronto OR Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (6 p.m.)
7:30 p.m.
NESN — Baltimore at Boston
8 p.m.
FS1 — Detroit at Kansas City
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Oakland at LA Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Finals: LA Lakers vs. Denver, Game 4, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NFL FOOTBALL
8:20 p.m.
NFLN — Miami at Jacksonville
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:40 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Super Cup: Bayern Munich vs. Sevilla, Final, Puskás Aréna, Budapest, Hungary
6:50 p.m.
FS2 — Copa do Brasil: Atlético Goianiense vs. Fluminense, 4th Round, Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico, Goiânia, Brazil
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP Early Rounds; Strasbourg-WTA Quarterfinals; Roland Garros Qualifying 3rd Round
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Seattle vs. Minnesota, Game 2, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, Game 3, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Early Friday

AUTO RACING
3:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia
RUGBY
6 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Sydney at South Sydney
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP Quarterfinals; Strasbourg-WTA Semifinals; Roland Garros Qualifying 3rd Round

