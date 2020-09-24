Thursday

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Alabama (Birmingham) at South Alabama

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas at Oklahoma

8 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, First Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, First Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Kia at KT

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — NY Yankees at Toronto OR Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (6 p.m.)

7:30 p.m.

NESN — Baltimore at Boston

8 p.m.

FS1 — Detroit at Kansas City

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Oakland at LA Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL

9 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Finals: LA Lakers vs. Denver, Game 4, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NFL FOOTBALL

8:20 p.m.

NFLN — Miami at Jacksonville

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:40 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Super Cup: Bayern Munich vs. Sevilla, Final, Puskás Aréna, Budapest, Hungary

6:50 p.m.

FS2 — Copa do Brasil: Atlético Goianiense vs. Fluminense, 4th Round, Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico, Goiânia, Brazil

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP Early Rounds; Strasbourg-WTA Quarterfinals; Roland Garros Qualifying 3rd Round

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Seattle vs. Minnesota, Game 2, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, Game 3, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Early Friday

AUTO RACING

3:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia

RUGBY

6 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Sydney at South Sydney

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP Quarterfinals; Strasbourg-WTA Semifinals; Roland Garros Qualifying 3rd Round

