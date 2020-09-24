REGION — Maine already has several invasive forest pests targeting our trees and spreading throughout the state. The Maine Soil & Water Conservation Districts (SWCD) are working together with the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry to prevent new invasive forest pests from spreading to Maine through an education and outreach campaign. The invasive forest pests of concern are Asian Longhorned Beetle, Spotted Lanternfly, and Oak Wilt due to their proximity to Maine and the trees and crops that they damage.

Management of invasive species requires substantial amounts of time, effort, and funding. More than $120 billion is spent each year to help prevent the further spread of invasive species in the United States. If invasive species are not managed, they impact property values, cause damage to public infrastructure, ecological damage, negative impacts to recreational and commercial activities, and increase human health issues.

There will be four free regional webinar presentations focused on the prevention, identification, and reporting of invasive forest pests so attendees can select the one closest to them or the most convenient date and time to listen in. The webinars will be presented by Knox-Lincoln SWCD on Wednesday, September 23 from 3-4 p.m.; Cumberland County SWCD on Thursday, October 1 from 4-5 p.m.; Penobscot County SWCD on Wednesday, October 7 from 3-4 p.m.; and Central Aroostook SWCD on Tuesday, October 13 from 9-10 a.m. Join our discussion with Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry to learn more about protecting our forests and crops from these invaders. These webinars are free and made possible through a cooperative agreement with the USDA-AHPIS.

To register for one of the free webinars, visit: https://rebrand.ly/maineifp2020.

