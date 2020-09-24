To the Editor:

A few weeks ago, I was trying to trap some bait in Norway Lake. No bait, but I did find a good amount of trash that people fishing there were leaving behind. Bait containers, hooks and fishing line and lots of broken bottles and there was a large truck tire where I placed my minnow trap in the bushes partly in the water. Too much for me to move with a bad back.

I called the Town Office and they advised me to contact The Highway Crew, which I did. The foreman, Art, smiled when I asked if they could remove the tire and said “sure, we can do that.” I asked if he would give me a call when they went to remove it so I could take a picture to submit to the paper.

Later, I got a call from him saying he had someone in the area so they picked up the tire along with another one I had not seen. I put up a small sign where I have cleaned trash twice. People just do not get it! I want to thank Art and his crew for helping clean up the tires some “slob” rolled down the banking into the lake. This is the same crew that put in the dock at the launch ramp, even before the lake was completely clear of ice.Thank you for a job well done … Again!

Fern Bosse

Norway

