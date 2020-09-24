Two young men died Thursday afternoon in Arundel when the truck they were in left Log Cabin Road, hit a tree and burst into flames.
Jacob Dupuis, 20, of Gorham and Henry O’Neill, 19, of Standish were killed in the single-vehicle crash, said York County Sheriff William L. King Jr. in a news release.
Dupuis was driving the 2008 GMC Sierra truck, which had a rack attached to the rear, when it left Log Cabin Road in the vicinity of Fairfield Drive. The commercial truck, owned by Carter Design Group, hit a tree. The impact caused the truck to burst into flames.
Dupuis and O’Neill got trapped inside the burning vehicle and were unable to escape, King said. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m., forcing police to close Log Cabin Road for nearly four hours.
Maine State Police and the York County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of the crash.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
The Franklin Journal
Briefly
-
The Franklin Journal
Trump’s agenda
-
The Franklin Journal
Vote Kimber for House
-
The Franklin Journal
First Annual ALS Skipper Tournament held at French Falls
-
The Franklin Journal
Pets of the Week