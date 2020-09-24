The CROP Walk (Communities Respond to Overcome Poverty) will be virtual this year. People walk 3 miles (5 k) to raise money to fight hunger globally (75% for Church World Service) and locally (25% for Bethel Food Pantry). Seabury Lyon and Jane Chandler model CROP t-shirts and hold up t-shirts for sale. To register go to CROP Hunger Walk, donate to local walk (Bethel Area CROP Hunger Walk) or sponsor a walker or team. For more information contact Henrietta List at [email protected] Or send a check to West Parish Congregational Church, P.O. Box 23, Bethel, ME 04217 with CROP Walk in memo line. Pictured above are Seabury Lyon and Jane Chandler with CROP Walk t-shirts. Jane Chandler