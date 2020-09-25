Week of September 16

Teams: #4  22-2, Design by Darlene 15-9, Bowling Belles 14-10, Just One More 11-13,  Mines in Gutter 10-14.

Games: Kay Seefeldt 197; Hailee Perkins 178; Lynn Chellis 172; Gloria Nile 150; Carol North 149; Natasha Richard 131; Lisa Dube 129;  Vicky Kinsey 125.

Series: Kay Seefeldt 472; Lynn Chellis 461; Hailee Perkins 415;  Natasha Richard 378; Carol North 361;   Gloria Nile 361; Lisa Dube  343;  Vicky Kinsey  331

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Franklin Journal Sports
Related Stories
Latest Articles