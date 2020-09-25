PORTLAND – Jeannette Couturier Breton, 97, of Portland, passed away Sunday, September, 20, 2020.

Jeannette was born January 26, 1923, in Lewiston, Maine, to Albert Couturier and Yvonne Larocque Couturier. On April 11, 1942, Jeannette married her beloved husband Roger H. Breton at The Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Lewiston.

Jeannette was a devoted wife and mother of six daughters with the firstborn, Janice, dying at birth. She was a very creative woman and excelled at rug hooking, knitting and painting, as well as being an excellent seamstress which allowed her to make most of her own clothes and that of her daughters. She also worked in several retail stores.

She is survived by her daughters, Charlene Croteau and husband Joseph of Dayton, Joline Phillips and husband Frederick of Scarborough, Rachelle Knight and husband Clifford of Scarborough, and Lynette Breton and her spouse Anne-Marie of Harpswell. She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Aside from her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Michelle Greenier, her husband of 71 years, Roger Breton in 2014, and her brother, Paul Couturier.

A private graveside service will be held at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston, Maine. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit http://www.HopeMemorial.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

The Iris Network Serving the Blind

189 Park Avenue,

Portland, ME 04102