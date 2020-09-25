Friday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
3:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia
7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia
9 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The World of Westgate 200, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Louisville
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Mississippi State
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Middle Tennessee at Texas (San Antonio)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Louisville
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Syracuse
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas at Oklahoma
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Second Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, Second Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
9 p.m.
ESPNU — IMG Academy (Fla.) at Ravenwood (Tenn.)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.
MLBN — St. Louis at Milwaukee OR Colorado at Arizona (6:30 p.m.)
7 p.m.
NESN — Boston at Atlanta
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox
MLBN — Milwaukee at St. Louis OR Colorado at Arizona (6:30 p.m.)
11 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego at San Francisco OR LA Angels at LA Dodgers (9:30 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Finals: Miami vs. Boston, Game 5, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
NBC — Stanley Cup Final: Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, Game 4, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta
RUGBY
6 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Sydney at South Sydney
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP Quarterfinals; Strasbourg-WTA Semifinals; Roland Garros Qualifying 3rd Round
TRACK AND FIELD
12 p.m.
NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League, Doha, Qatar
Early Saturday
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: Practice 3, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia
KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Kiwoom at Doosan
RUGBY
3:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Canberra at Cronulla-Sutherland
5:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Parramatta at Wests
TENNIS
6:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP Semifinals; Strasbourg-WTA Singles & Doubles Finals
