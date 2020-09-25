Friday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUTO RACING
3:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia
7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia
9 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The World of Westgate 200, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Louisville
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Mississippi State
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Middle Tennessee at Texas (San Antonio)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Louisville
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Syracuse
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas at Oklahoma
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Second Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, Second Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
9 p.m.
ESPNU — IMG Academy (Fla.) at Ravenwood (Tenn.)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.
MLBN — St. Louis at Milwaukee OR Colorado at Arizona (6:30 p.m.)
7 p.m.
NESN — Boston at Atlanta
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox
MLBN — Milwaukee at St. Louis OR Colorado at Arizona (6:30 p.m.)
11 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego at San Francisco OR LA Angels at LA Dodgers (9:30 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Finals: Miami vs. Boston, Game 5, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
NBC — Stanley Cup Final: Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, Game 4, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta
RUGBY
6 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Sydney at South Sydney
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP Quarterfinals; Strasbourg-WTA Semifinals; Roland Garros Qualifying 3rd Round
TRACK AND FIELD
12 p.m.
NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League, Doha, Qatar

Early Saturday

AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: Practice 3, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia
KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Kiwoom at Doosan
RUGBY
3:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Canberra at Cronulla-Sutherland
5:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Parramatta at Wests
TENNIS
6:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP Semifinals; Strasbourg-WTA Singles & Doubles Finals

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
sports on tv
Related Stories
Latest Articles