NEWTON, MA — Iva Willis became a new student at Lasell University this fall. Willis, a resident of New Vineyard will study Applied Forensic Science. More than 370 new students joined the Lasell community in September for the fall semester. New and returning students were given a choice to study in residential, commuter, or fully online settings to accommodate their preferences during the pandemic. For more information contact: Samantha Mocle, assistant director of communications at [email protected] or at 617-243-2386.

