Gold Star Mothers Bethel Shields, second from right, of Auburn and Joyce Richmond, back center, of Lewiston watch stones in memory of their children be placed Sunday at the Gold Star Mothers monument in Veterans Memorial Park in Lewiston. Lt. James B. "Jeb" Shields was killed in July 1991 in a Navy plane collision during the first Persian Gulf War. His father, Thomas Shields, is at right and his brother, Ford Shields, is pictured placing a stone, second from left. Chief Master Sgt. Denise Mikolajczyk of the U.S. Air Force died in 2009 at the age of 49. Her sister, Susan Grenier, is at far left, and her brother in-law, Ernie Gagne, places her stone at right. There are now ten stones at the foot of the Gold Star Mothers monument. Jerry DeWitt of the L&A Veterans Council is third from left. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
