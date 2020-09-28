Maine Senior Guide has announced that the annual Successful Aging Expos, which bring resources and information to older Mainers and their families, will be found online this fall.

“In order to provide lots of resource information while keeping older Mainers and the exhibiting companies safe, Maine Senior Guide has developed a virtual event platform,” said Deborah McLean, Maine Senior Guide principal. “While we really miss our live senior expo events, the new Successful Aging Expos platform features video, live links and connection opportunities. It’s a great way to discover information without risk.” The platform was developed in collaboration with Leaf9 web developer Ben Kouba.

A virtual Successful Aging Expo featuring resources and companies from the Lewiston and Augusta areas will be online from Saturday through Friday, Oct. 24 to 30. An expo featuring businesses along the coast from Bath-Brunswick to Scarborough will be up Tuesday through Monday, Nov. 10 to 16. Seacoast businesses in southern Maine and New Hampshire will be featured Tuesday through Sunday, Dec. 1 to 6. All the virtual expos can be found at www.SuccessfulAgingExpos.com.

The expos will feature services from senior living and home health care to estate planning, downsizing and hearing assistance. BoomerTech Adventures will offer online classes as part of the Entertainment Stage. The Speaker’s Gallery has talks covering a wide spectrum of topics important to older Mainers, from planned giving to health care planning.

Attendance is free. Attendees can register free to sign up for raffle prizes and drawings, ask for Live Chat with exhibitors or listen to speakers. There will be live online presentations via Zoom, with opportunities for questions.

For more information, contact McLean at [email protected], visit SuccessfulAgingExpos.com or MaineSeniorGuide.com.

« Previous