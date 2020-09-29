Paris Public Library used book sale being extended

PARIS — The Paris Public Library is extending its used book sale by one week, to Saturday, Oct. 3, weather permitting. The sale will run from 9 a.m. to noon in the cordoned-off driveway between the library and the Paris Town Office.

The sale will again feature 25 to 30 boxes of books not offered before. For everyone?s safety, face masks and hand sanitizer will be provided and required. The sale raises funds to purchase books for the children’s collection.

For more information, contact the Paris Public Library at 207-743-6994 or e-mail [email protected]

Mexico church to hold take-out supper

MEXICO — A take-out supper will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Mexico Congregational Church, UCC (the “Green Church”), 163 Main St. The menu consists of beans and/or mac ‘n cheese, a choice of oven-fried chicken or pulled pork, coleslaw, biscuit and homemade pie. The price is $10 a meal, and there will be curbside pick-up. Orders may be phoned in after 1 p.m. to 207-364-8603.

MaineCF announces 2020 Cardillo Scholarship recipients

ELLSWORTH — The Maine Community Foundation announces $12,510 in awards from the Daniel Cardillo Charitable Fund, which supports young people pursuing their artistic, academic, athletic and vocational or life’s passion outside of the traditional school environment.

The eight students from across Maine received support to attend programs with a range of organizations, including Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Gould Academy, Camp Kieve, University of Maine 4-H Camp and Learning Center at Bryant Pond, U.S. Development Ski Team and the Nashville Ballet.

Family, friends and admirers of Daniel Cardillo established the fund in 1999. Cardillo was a junior Olympic skier, an avid fisherman, a student, and artist. The deadline for the next round of scholarships is May 1, 2021. Applications are available at www.mainecf.org.

Pumpkin-growing contest to be held at Excelsior Grange

POLAND — Excelsior Grange will judge the pumpkins of all those who entered the pumpkin-growing contest this past spring. The pumpkins should be at the grange hall at 446 Harris Hill Road by noon Saturday, Oct. 3.

There are two categories: best art work and largest pumpkin, and two age groups: 5 to 8 and 9 to 12. There will be a $10 prize for each winner.

For more information, call 207-998-2301.

Equine rescue to hold benefit auction

LISBON FALLS — Rockin’ T Equine Sanctuary and Rescue will hold a Fill the Barn Benefit Auction at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4. There will be everything from saddles, blankets, household items and in between being auctioned..

The event will take place at 60 Edgecomb Road, rain or shine.

All of all proceeds will go to the animals.