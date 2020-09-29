WILTON — Outdoorsman and author Doug Dunlap recently completed a goal of walking and paddling 1,000 miles in support of United Way and to encourage others to enjoy the outdoor recreation opportunities in the region. Dunlap continues to walk throughout September, exceeding his goal.

To celebrate the culmination of his journey for United Way, and to share his love of the outdoors, Dunlap invites residents to join him on a Community Walk at the Foothills Conservancy trails at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4. In case of inclement weather, the rain date is Oct. 18. Check the United Way website at uwtva.org for any postponement. Foothills Conservancy Trails are located on the Pond Road. If the parking area is full, park on the parking area side of the road to allow room for local traffic.

The trails make loops over ground that is mostly level and open. Short side trails lead to the banks of Wilson Stream and to lookout points over the extensive marshland bordering Wilson Lake. From the open ground there are views of Bald Mountain, Law Mountain and surrounding hills.

Dunlap will provide a five-minute description of the trail area, then participants may walk distances of choice, from a few hundred feet to one mile or more. Observations and reflections about what is seen are encouraged. All ages are welcome, and all participants are asked to observe COVID-19 protocols, including masking and social distancing.

For more information on the Foothills Conservancy, visit https://www.mainetrailfinder.com/trails/trail/foothills-land-conservancy.