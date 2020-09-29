BATH — Two outdoor performances from Yellow Brick Road, a Tribute to Elton John will be performed at 1 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. The shows will be presented on the Great Lawn at Maine Maritime Museum and will wrap up a series of such concerts presented by the Chocolate Church Arts Center since July.

The concerts will be presented to maximum audiences of 80 people, who will be separated by 14 feet into two groups of 40. Per CDC guidelines and requirements from the state, audience members will be spaced at least six feet apart, and staff will enforce mask-wearing, distancing, hand-sanitizing and other health and safety measure.

Maine’s own Yellow Brick Road, a Tribute to Elton John pays homage to one of the great songwriters and performers of the 1970s and 1980s. The band’s shows include dozens of Elton John hits from “Your Song” to “Bennie and the Jets” and “Rocket Man,” and also feature the flashy costumes and high-energy performance style of the legendary artist.

The band is led by Gerald Brann, who has a degree in jazz piano from the University of Maine at Augusta and has been performing professionally for over 35 years. Since the early 1980s, Brann has performed in many bands, most notably “The Barking Spiders, “Ultimate Sin” (An Ozzy Osbourne Tribute) and “The Deal.”

Tickets must be purchased in advance at www.chocolatechurcharts.org, or by calling 207-442-8455. All audience members are required to bring masks or other appropriate face coverings, which must be worn when checking in, when purchasing concessions or merchandise and when occupying any shared space with others.

The Chocolate Church Arts Center is at 804 Washington St. For more information, visit the website or call the box office at 207-442-8455.

