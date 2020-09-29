LEWISTON — Maine attorney Sonia J. Buck will speak about the life and work of one of the greatest American heroes, the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, in an online program presented by L-A Senior College.

Buck is an attorney at Brock & Scott, PLLC, in Falmouth. She focuses her practice in the areas of real estate and debtor/creditor law. She earned her JD from the University of Maine School of Law in 2005, magna cum laude, and her BA, cum laude, from the University of Southern Maine in 2002. She is a member of the Maine State Bar Association, Banking Section and Women’s Law Section. Buck has written several articles for the Maine State Bar Association and the American Bar Association.

Born and raised in Maine, Buck lives in Portland with her husband of 21 years. She is an avid reader, a constitutional law scholar, author and movie buff. She has published several law books, focusing on substantive legal issues raised in popular films. One of her most recent books, “Legal Lessons from the Movies: Constitutional Law,” includes a chapter for “On the Basis of Sex,” a 2018 blockbuster film starring Felicity Jones as young RBG. Buck will examine RBG’s early life and work, highlighting scenes from “On the Basis of Sex.”

Buck will bring to the presentation her more than 15 years of legal study and practice to promote an understanding of the life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She will discuss RBG’s leadership role in the fight for equality, the monumental impact of some of her dissenting opinions in landmark Supreme Court cases, her dedication to public service and her brilliance, wit and respect, both on and off the bench.

Register to join Buck in the discussion about the legendary late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Sign up for a link by emailing senior college at [email protected] by noon Thursday, Oct. 8.

