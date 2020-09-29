Social media accounts

https://www.VoteForGrover.com; https://www.facebook.com/voteforgrover

Occupation:

Retired software engineer

Education:

Ph.D., computer science, Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois

Community Organizations:

Previous public service on the following: Cumberland County Commissioners, Gray Town Council, Gray Fire-Rescue, Cumberland District Public Health Council, Gray Comprehensive Plan Committee, Library Trustees

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Born in Maine, lived in Gray for 25 years, and Maine ancestry back to the Revolutionary War. Student helicopter pilot.

Family status:

Single, never married

Years in the Legislature: None

Committee assignments (if elected):

Government Oversight, Education, Health and Human Services, Criminal Justice, State/Local Government or Taxation committees.

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

Maine’s success in controlling the virus through science-based decision-making is an example to the nation, by using safe practices, limiting physical contact, and extending financial support.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

Consider all options. Service cuts, project deferrals, reductions to state employee salary or benefits, and limits to revenue sharing should all be on the table, as well as targeted tax increases.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align to the larger goals of that party?

As an independent, and a moderate, I owe nothing to any political party, its platform, or its leaders. I can look at each issue as a problem to be solved, and help us avoid angry, partisan arguments.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Young people should be worried about Maine jobs. Modern education is the key to improving our state economy, which is too heavily dependent on cyclical, unsustainable and declining businesses.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

As an independent, I believe I can offer reasonable compromises that might not be proposed by party members. If elected, I would offer to be part of negotiating teams dealing with difficult subjects.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

I want Maine to set the goal of establishing a free or affordable mental health clinic in every Maine town of 5,000 residents. Anxiety and anger are often the causes of abuse and criminality.

