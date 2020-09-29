LEWISTON — Midcoast Symphony Orchestra will present its final outdoor rehearsal of a string ensemble of orchestra musicians, coached by conductor Rohan Smith, at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Blais Flowers & Garden Center. The unique and casual event will be held in a covered structure decked out for the fall season. The group of 13 string players will play Brandenburg Concerto No. 3, the first movement. Smith will lead the rehearsal, explaining his ideas to the audience as well as the musicians.

“This is a chance for audience members to peek into the classical music makers’ world and experience how ensembles prepare themselves for performances,” said MSO Executive Director Carol Preston. “It’s also a chance for the MSO to give back to the Lewiston community, which has been so important to the growth of the orchestra.”

A limited number of free tickets are available to the public. Reservations are required to attend and must be made by 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, by calling the Midcoast Symphony Orchestra box office at 207-846-5378 or by emailing [email protected] Face coverings are required and social distancing will be observed. Attendees should also bring their own chairs.

Blais Flowers & Garden Center is at 539 Webster St. The Midcoast Symphony Orchestra is a community orchestra founded in 1990. Started as a chamber orchestra, there are now more than 80 members. Under the baton of Rohan Smith, the orchestra brings top-notch performances to the Orion Center in Topsham and the Gendron Franco Center. Members are volunteer musicians across Maine. For more information, visit the website, email [email protected] or call the box office at 207-846-5378.

filed under: