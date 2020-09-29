BANGOR – Beverly I. Marston, 91, passed away September 26, 2020, at a Bangor nursing facility. She was born January 30, 1929, in Lewiston, the daughter of Elroy and Evelyne (Pray) Leadbetter. She grew up in Auburn and graduated from Edward Little High School in Portland, where she met the love of her life, Douglas, a returning World War II veteran.

Beverly worked at various secretarial positions during her life but spent most of her years raising her family and working as a homemaker.

She was predeceased by her husband, Douglas, of 62 years.

Beverly is survived by a daughter, Linda Pratt and her husband, Owen, of Dover-Foxcroft; a son, Stephen, of Boston, Mass.; two granddaughters, Kristina Van Den Bosch and her husband, John, of Berthoud, Colo., and Emily Flaherty and her husband, Noah, of Beverly, Mass.; and two great-grandchildren, Lilah and Aiden Flaherty.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at Gracelawn Cemetery, Auburn.

Arrangements are in the care of the Lary Funeral Home.