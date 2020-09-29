LEWISTON – Ronald A. LeBlanc, 70, of Lewiston, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, with his loving family by his side. Born in Lewiston on December 3, 1949, he was the son of Julien O. and Muriel (Saucier) LeBlanc Sr. Ron attended Lewiston High School and graduated from Kent’s Hill School, Class of ’69, and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science Degree from Ricker College. For many years he owned and operated Northeast Athletics, Inc., retiring in 2008. He was an avid outdoorsman, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and boating. He loved hockey, and from 1967 to 1968 he played for the Fredericton Red Wings, and in 1968 he was selected by the Montreal Canadiens NHL Amateur Draft, however injuries prevented him from playing. He went on to coach several teams in the Lewiston Area Youth Hockey Program, and was active in the program for many years. A longtime member of the ELKS, he also belonged to the Arnold Trail Snowmobile Club in Eustis. He took joy in spending time with his grandsons, especially watching Wyatt in the local learn to skate and hockey program. Survivors include a daughter, Amy LeBlanc and companion Jeff Jordan of Oxford, a son, Kevin and companion Kira Longgood of Stratton, two brothers, Julien “Butch” LeBlanc Jr. and wife Sylvia of Auburn, and Michel LeBlanc and wife Lori of Auburn, a sister, Jeanne Read and husband Richard of Lewiston, two grandchildren, Wyatt and Owen LeBlanc, several nieces and nephews, and his partner, Gisele Potvin of Lewiston. He was predeceased by his mother and father. A celebration of his life will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020, 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m., at the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home. Donations, condolences, and a tribute video may be found at http://www.albert-burpee.com.

Donations may be made in his memory to the Arnold Trail Snowmobile Club

P.O. Box 152

Eustis, ME 04936