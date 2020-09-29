(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, September 29
BOWLING
7 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: Division Finals, Centreville, Va.
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — SK at NC
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ABC — American League Wild Card Series: Houston at Minnesota, Game 1
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — American League Wild Card Series: Chicago White Sox at Oakland, Game 1
4 p.m.
TBS — American League Wild Card Series: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 1
7 p.m.
ESPN — American League Wild Card Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 1
RUGBY
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — RFL: Warrington at Salford
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — RFL: St. Helens at Wigan
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (taped)
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Roland Garros, Paris
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, Game 5, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Early Wednesday
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Roland Garros, Paris
