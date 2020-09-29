(All times Eastern)

Tuesday, September 29

BOWLING

7 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: Division Finals, Centreville, Va.

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — SK at NC

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ABC — American League Wild Card Series: Houston at Minnesota, Game 1

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — American League Wild Card Series: Chicago White Sox at Oakland, Game 1

4 p.m.

TBS — American League Wild Card Series: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 1

7 p.m.

ESPN — American League Wild Card Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 1

RUGBY

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — RFL: Warrington at Salford

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — RFL: St. Helens at Wigan

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (taped)

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Roland Garros, Paris

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, Game 5, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Early Wednesday

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Roland Garros, Paris

