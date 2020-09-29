(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, September 29

BOWLING
7 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: Division Finals, Centreville, Va.
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — SK at NC
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ABC — American League Wild Card Series: Houston at Minnesota, Game 1
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — American League Wild Card Series: Chicago White Sox at Oakland, Game 1
4 p.m.
TBS — American League Wild Card Series: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 1
7 p.m.
ESPN — American League Wild Card Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 1
RUGBY
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — RFL: Warrington at Salford
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — RFL: St. Helens at Wigan
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (taped)
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Roland Garros, Paris
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, Game 5, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Early Wednesday

TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Roland Garros, Paris

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
sports on tv
Related Stories
Latest Articles