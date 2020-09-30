LIVERMORE — As the season for riding wind down, there are several items of which to take notice. First is that Livermore ATV trails close as of Oct. 3 due to archery/crossbow hunting, starting that day.

Livermore trails are almost entirely on private land and several landowners request that the trails be closed during hunting season.

“Without the generous permission of our local landowners, Livermore would have no trails, so please respect the rights of these landowners,” said Rene Grondin, president of Brettuns Wheelers ATV Club in Livermore.

The clubs are getting together for a Pot Luck dinner at the Livermore Community Building on Oct 4 at 1 p.m. Bring a dish, dessert or salad to share. There is always plenty to go around!

It’s a little different on the Whistle Stop trail that runs from the park and ride area in West Farmington the end of the trail when it stops where Foundry Road meets Park Street (Rt. 133). Bob Dalot, president of the Western Maine ATV Club wants to remind riders that there is no ATV trail behind the church on Shuy Corner. The Whistle Stop Trail is a multi use trail and until the snow falls in a groomable amount, that trail is open. It is always better to check with the local clubs to find out if trails are open and where they go!

With the cancellation of the Whistle Stop Trail Toy Run, which would have taken place on Sept. 12, club members held a barbecue and a ride. Even without the actual ride, members of the Lisbon Hard Core Riders brought donations and toys to the barbecue.

Due to the restrictions of the Covid 19 pandemic, the toys can’t be donated to the Western Maine Community Action Operation Santa Claus program, so the clubs will be contacting local town offices to find families in need this Christmas as well as local fire departments.

filed under: