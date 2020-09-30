Back in the old days, when Americans could travel to Europe, my husband and I enjoyed the most wonderful of times in Vienna, Austria. Vienna is just as I had pictured it, beautiful, clean, lovely gardens, gorgeous castles, the Danube River gliding through and …oh, the pastries!

Riding the Tram around the city is so relaxing and each stop brings the traveler to a different area. My favorite was the Arts District. It was there that we discovered the best coffee in the world and this delectable dessert. Take me back to Vienna, or try this recipe at home and get a flavor of this remarkable city. Bon Appetit!

Topfen-palatschinken (Cheese Crepes)

Batter:

7 ounces flour, sifted

2 eggs

pinch of salt

2 ounces sugar

1 ½ cups cold milk

3 ounces butter

Filling:

2 ounces raisins

1 Tablespoon rum

1-2 ounces softened butter

4 ounces sugar

½ teaspoon vanilla

Grated rind of half lemon

2 eggs

9 ounces of baker’s curd or cottage cheese

2 Tablespoons powdered sugar, sifted, for decoration

Prepare:

To make batter, sift flour, add 3 Tablespoons milk, eggs, salt and sugar. Beat with electric mixer to form a smooth, thin batter, adding milk as necessary. Let stand 20 minutes. Melt batter in a skillet and spoon 1/8 of batter, tip the pan, spread all over skillet. When edges brown, flip over, you will make 8 of these. Keep warm. Filling: Stew raisins until soft, drain and mix with rum. Cream butter and sugar, vanilla and grated lemon rind. Separate eggs form yolks and add yolks. Mix in drained cheese or cottage cheese and raisins. Beat egg yolks and fold into mixture. Spread cottage cheese mixture onto pancakes, roll and sprinkle with powdered sugar.

filed under: