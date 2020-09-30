Free financial aid sessions for adults announced

FARMINGTON — The Maine Educational Opportunity Center will host free individualized sessions on “Financial Aid” for adults 19 and over who are looking for a new career or returning to higher education.

The virtual sessions are being held at the following dates and times: At 10 and 11 a.m. and noon and 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2; at 10:30, 11 and 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7; at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8; and 9 and 11 a.m. and noon Friday, Oct. 9.

The individualized session lasts approximately an hour. Preregistration is encouraged.

All service are free. To register or for more information, call: 1-800-281-3703 or visit http://meoc.maine.edu.

Virtual symposium to focus on caring for refugee families

SOUTH PORTLAND — Health care professionals and others are invited to attend Maine Behavioral Healthcare’s annual Glickman Symposium for Child and Adolescent Psychiatry on Friday, Oct. 2, on the topic, “Mental Health and Human Rights: Caring for Refugee and Immigrant Families.”

Jose Hidalgo, MD psychiatrist at the Suffolk County House of Corrections and Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, will provide the keynote address.

The daylong symposium will be held virtually from 10 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at a cost of $35. CME credits will be offered. For more information or to register, visit MHESevents.org/13thGlickman.

Children’s foundation seeking grant requests

LEWISTON — The Lewiston Auburn Children’s Foundation is accepting grant request applications for the current 2021 fiscal year. For close to 40 years, the foundation has awarded grants annually to individuals and organization whose programs directly benefit children in the Lewiston-Auburn community.

Some of the previous grant recipients include Community Little Theater, Healthy Smiles, Park Avenue Elementary School’s “We Compost It” Program, Lewiston High School’s food pantry and the YWCA for new playground equipment.

Applications should be submitted by Friday, Oct. 16, to the Lewiston Auburn Children’s Foundation, PO Box 7155, Lewiston, ME 04243-7155. For more information, visit the foundation on Facebook.

Senter Fund Committee looking for applications

BRUNSWICK — The Alfred M. Senter Fund is a private charitable trust authorized to make grants to any public charity that provides a service in the state and meets the requirements of the trust documents. The Fund Committee is now soliciting requests for grants with a requirement that applications be submitted by mail with an original and five copies and that they be received no later than Oct. 31 for the current calendar year.

The fund was established by Alfred Senter and it was his wish that public charities benefiting be involved in promoting the cultural, educational, environmental and general health and welfare of the inhabitants of the towns of Brunswick, Durham, Lisbon, Harpswell, Topsham, West Bath and the city of Bath.

The fund especially seeks to support charities for which small grants will make a significant difference. The fund does not normally award grants supporting annual operating budgets or to add to the endowment of other nonprofit organizations.

Alfred Senter was the owner of the former Senter’s Department Store and the Greenery Restaurant on Maine Street. The property today is Senter Place, which is occupied by a variety of businesses offering services to the public. The net income from Senter Place contributes to the funds in the Alfred M. Senter Fund from which the annual grants are made.

Application forms may be obtained by contacting Senter Place Management Office by telephone at 207-725-6610, facsimile at 207-725-6612, e-mail at [email protected] or by visiting www.senterplace.com.