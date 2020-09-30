100 Years Ago: 1920

Boys found two pint flasks in Lisbon Street Alley last evening. One bag half filled with denatured alcohol and the other with a mixture of this liquor and some substance unknown. They brought their find to a store and it was turned over to the police. One bottle bore the label of Dulac and Caouette, Plumbers of Lewiston.

50 Years Ago: 1970

“We hope to move into our new home by the first of the year.” Those were the optimistic words of Auburn Fire Chief Vincent Giberti today, as he checked out, with this newsman, the progress being made on the new fire station under construction on Minot Avenue. The tour of the new structure was guided by Chief Giberti and Deputy Harry Berry. Giberti reported work on the three-story structure is right on schedule and he said current plans call for occupancy of the new facilities by January or February. The new station, being erected by the Wiley Construction Co. of Scarborough, at a cost of $613,000, will be ultra-modern throughout, the envy of fire chiefs throughout Maine and the rest of New England. Giberti sald he has received many inquiries about the new station from chiefs in other locations.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Maurice J. Laganlere of Troop 111, East Auburn Community Center, has reached the highest award in Scouting — the Eagle Scout Award. He joins his brothers, Patrick, past junior assistant scoutmaster, and Normand, past troop guide, in continuing the long history of Eagle Scouts from Troop 111. Laganlere has held posts as troop historian, librarian, patrol leader, assistant patrol leader and quartermaster, He entered his sophomore year at Edward Little High School this year. He enjoys rollerblading and icycling. His project involved restoration of the Pine Stump Cemetery in Danville where gravestones dated back to the Civil War. The Scouts are the sons of Ronald F.X. and Lorraine Y. Laganlere of Manley St. Auburn.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

