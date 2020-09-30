LEWISTON – Virginia May Trafford, 90, a resident of Auburn, died Friday, September 25, 2020, with family at her bedside at St. Marguerite d’Youville Pavilion following a brief illness.

She was born in Canton, Maine on April 8, 1930 the daughter of the late Ralph and Doris (Hines) Emery.

On June 30, 1951, she married Charles C. Trafford, who predeceased her on December 25, 1999.

Virginia and Charlie enjoyed traveling. Over the years they traveled to Hawaii, Las Vegas and Nashville, as well as many weekend overnight stays. Together, they also enjoyed Saturday night dances and playing cribbage with family and friends. Virginia and Charlie also played on a local bowling league for several years. Virginia always spent her Saturday mornings shopping. She enjoyed watching old movies, game shows and soap operas. She and Charlie also liked to play dominoes with the grandchildren.

Virginia worked in the shoe shop industry for many years, retiring from Falcon Shoe. After her retirement she joined various senior citizen social clubs, where she gathered with her friends on a weekly basis participating in various activities. She continued more traveling on several fun bus trips with the “seniors”. She also liked meeting friends for breakfast and going on Sunday drives.

Virginia is survived by her two sons, Harold Fred Emery and Jeffrey Trafford and his wife Tammy of Leeds; three grandchildren Jessie Negron, Sarah Trafford and her companion Matt Veilleux and Brian Trafford; four great grandchildren Alyssa Emery, Brenden Veilleux, Brody Veilleux and Sophia Trafford; her brother Michael Shaw and companion Jen Guy; as well as several nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.

Besides her husband, Charlie, she was predeceased by her sister, Beverly and her brother, Richard along with her parents.

Her family would like to extend a special thank you to all her caregivers during her recent illness.

Funeral services honoring Virginia’s life will be celebrated privately on Friday at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home. Committal services will then follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to join for a visitation that will be held on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway in Lewiston 784-4023.

« Previous