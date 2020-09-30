AUBURN – Laurier “Larry” Joseph Morin passed peacefully at his home in Auburn supported by family on Saturday, September 26, 2020, after being discharged from a month-long stay at Central Maine Medical Center for ongoing chronic illnesses. His family remains grateful for the level of medical expertise and compassion shown to him. A private family burial will be held at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta.

Larry was born in Lewiston, Maine, to Joseph and Cecile Josephine Couturier Morin and spent most of his life living and working in Lewiston/Auburn. He was educated in local parochial and public schools and later at Southern Maine Vocational Technical Institute. His career was in Industrial/commercial heating and air conditioning retiring in 2006 from Siemens.

He recently celebrated his wedding anniversary with his wife of 54-years, Donna Prescott Morin. The couple have four surviving children: Michelle, Michael, John and wife Melissa, and Jessica as well as three granddaughters Molly, Riley, and Lindsey. Larry is survived by his sister Vickie. He was predeceased by daughter Natalie, his parents, brother Robert, and sister Claire.

Larry was a founding parishioner of St. Phillips church of Auburn, a union member of plumbers and pipefitters local 716, and a dedicated supporter of local youth sports programs. He served in many capacities all the years his children were active in sports and coached Auburn Suburban Little League and Auburn Youth Hockey. He enjoyed meeting with his coffee/card buddies and spending his time with friends and family between his home, his camp on Taylor Pond, and Florida.

