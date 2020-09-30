LEWISTON – Richard Lee Somers, 78, of Cooks County, Illinois, passed away September 23, 2020, in Lewiston, Maine, where he spent the last 26 years with family and friends.

Richard was predeceased by his father, Carl Somers, mother, Dorothy (Nordstrom) Somers, brothers, James and Kenneth Somers and his lifelong love, Diane Letourneau.

Richard is survived by his only child, Debbie Lynn Somers, three grandchildren, Donielle Lezin, Jessica Doiron and Joseph Doiron, five great-grandchildren, brother, Allen Somers and his longtime special friend, Deborah Moore.

It is Richards’ request to be cremated without any public services. His remains will join those of his daughters’ mother.