AUBURN – Ruth Barker, 92, of Western Promenade, passed away Thursday, August 24, 2020, after a period of declining health. She was born on April 11, 1928, in Auburn and lived there her entire life. Her parents were Edith (Norton) and Willis Annis. She graduated from Edward Little High School in 1945.On August 27, 1949, Ruth married Edward Barker of New Vineyard, Maine, and they were one day short of celebrating their 68th anniversary when he passed away.She was secretary of the United Methodist Church for 23 years and was a lifetime member of that church.Family camping, especially at Sebago Lake State Park, was one of her greatest joys. Many wonderful memories centered around times spent there with their daughter and her husband and then with her three grandchildren.Ruth and Eddie were members of the Minot Moonshiners Snowmobile Club.She was a talented seamstress, sewing everything from her daughter’s clothes to slipcovers to boat covers. Her house was decorated with her many intricate counted cross-stitch pictures (and, of course, her extensive bell collection). She enjoyed crocheting cozy afghans for family members, even her three great-granddaughters.After Eddie passed, her daughter encouraged her to make dresses for girls in developing countries. Ruth created almost 300 dresses for Dress A Girl Around the World.She was predeceased by her parents, Willis and Edith Annis, husband, Edward Barker, and her sisters, Claire Pierce and Dorothy Andrews.She is survived by her daughter and her husband, Linda and Eric Logan of Sanford, Maine, her granddaughter, Melissa Logan and her fiancé, Bob Verow of Turner, Maine, her grandson, Derek Logan and his wife Karen and their three daughters, Shiloh, Willa and Milou of Portland, Maine, and her granddaughter, Amanda Logan of Cape Neddick, Maine, and her partner, Matt Brillon of Wells, Maine.In acknowledgement of health concerns presented by the pandemic, there will be a private burial. For those who would like to honor Ruth’s life, please have a glass of iced tea, gaze at a lovely flower garden and think of some happy times spent with her.Online condolences can be left for Ruth’s family at http://www.thefortingroupauburn.com. Services have been entrusted to The Fortin Group/Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to:Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice 15 Strawberry Ave.Lewiston, Maine 04240orThe Dempsey Center 29 Lowell St.Lewiston, ME 04240.