DEAR SUN SPOTS: The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at Holy Trinity Church Hall, 67 Frost Hill Ave. in Lisbon Falls. To make an appointment, call 1-800-Red Cross (1-800-733-2767). Your blood donation is really needed at this time. — Raymond, no name

ANSWER: Giving blood is especially needed right now. Please know that all safety precautions are in place.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: As many of you may know, St. Phillip Church on outer Turner Street in Auburn has been hosting Christmas by the Lake Fair for over 40 years. This holiday event not only raises about $20,000 annually for such capital projects as heating systems, roofing and flooring, but it has also brought the community together in ways too numerous to mention. Scores of volunteers gather to offer their time and talent to create treasures for others to enjoy while supporting the needs of the church. For many, this fair is an annual tradition.

Unfortunately, this tradition, like many others, is facing some real challenges due to COVID-19. Not only will volunteers be less able to meet in groups to prepare needed items for the fair, but the gathering restrictions for the fair itself prove problematic. At a time when COVID-19 has created significant operating shortfalls, this fundraising effort is needed now more than even.

There is some hope. The popular Christmas wreath booth is forging ahead with their plans to continue this tradition, as they can assemble wreaths individually and sell their finished product from the confines of the church garage to provide drive-up, curbside service. This booth has been a cornerstone of the fair and generates about a third of all revenue from the traditional event.

This year, perhaps more than any other, the fair needs the community’s help. We are in need of balsam fir greens, (not the prickly kind of greens). Perhaps one or more of your readers has a mature balsam fir tree that needs to be removed from their yard. Our volunteers will remove it so we can use the greens for this year’s important fundraising effort.

Christmas by the Lake Fair is scheduled for Nov. 21 so the tree will be needed in October. Please call the wreath booth chairperson at 783-1661. — Dick, Auburn

ANSWER: Well, this is a big request, but I believe that Sun Spotters can handle it. If you don’t have greens to donate, perhaps you can order a wreath to help out.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have jigsaw puzzles to donate to Susan, who wrote to Sun Spots on Sept. 24. I’d like to know how to get these puzzles to her. Susan, please contact me at 782-1299. — Pam, no town

ANSWER: I knew I could count on another Sun Spotter to share puzzles. Thank you!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: In response to the inquiry (Sept. 24 Sun Spots) for mobile home repair and weatherization, I have used Bisson Carpentry and Property Maintenance (713-1869). I found them to be very prompt, professional and reasonably priced. I was very satisfied with their work. — No name, no town

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won't use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

