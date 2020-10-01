REGION — Greenwood Selectmen approved appointing resident Tammala Goodwin to the SAD 44 Board of Directors as an interim. Goodwin takes the place of member Chasity Lake, who recently resigned from the board Lake was re-elected to the board in June for a three-year term, but recently announced she may be relocating outside of Greenwood.

Goodwin served one three-year term on the board and will now be serving as an interim for a third time. Goodwin has one child who is currently a sophomore at Telstar.

Goodwin’s term will be for the following year, only.

In other business, selectmen approved a winter sand bid from RA Tibbetts Trucking for a total price of $25,000. It costs $10 per yard of sand, up from $7.75 a year ago. R.A. Tibbetts was the only bid the town received for winter sand.

Selectmen also approved signing a contract with Central Maine Power to install LED lights in Greenwood. Approval came after discussion between selectmen and CMP Key Account Manager Tasha Raymond.

Bethel

At their Sep. 21 meeting, selectmen unanimously approved issuing a recreational cultivation license for the Stoned Moose.

Town Clerk Christen Mason said she has received more than 300 requests for absentee ballots for the November 3 election, a huge increase compared to previous years.

