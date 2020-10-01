To the Editor:
Abbott Laboratories developed a rapid test for COVID-19 that can provide results in 15 minutes. United Airlines just announced they will start to offer the test to travelers at the airport.
Why can’t people take this COVID-19 test outside at a nursing home? If the test is negative then you can visit your family member. I would happily wait 15 minutes for a test result if I had a family member in a nursing home.
Lisa McCann
West Paris
Comments are not available on this story.
Middle, high schools close, emergency juvenile curfew eyed in Norway after assaults/Teens run rampant, terrorizing town
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Lewiston-Auburn
More than 114,000 customers lose power following rain, wind
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Stocking your pantry for winter during isolation
-
Advertiser Democrat
Norway resident celebrates an adventure-packed 100 years
-
Advertiser Democrat
Oxford Hills defied odds as COVID-19 cases in Maine climbed
-
Advertiser Democrat
SAD 17 forced into hybrid education by rising COVID-19 rates