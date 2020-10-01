To the Editor:

Abbott Laboratories developed a rapid test for COVID-19 that can provide results in 15 minutes. United Airlines just announced they will start to offer the test to travelers at the airport.

Why can’t people take this COVID-19 test outside at a nursing home? If the test is negative then you can visit your family member. I would happily wait 15 minutes for a test result if I had a family member in a nursing home.

Lisa McCann

West Paris

