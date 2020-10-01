AUGUSTA — The Maine Historic Preservation Commission is working on the next edition of the statewide preservation plan and is inviting the public to participate by attending one of a series of online listening sessions, as well as by taking a brief survey.

The plan will summarize the current opportunities and challenges for preserving and promoting historic places in Maine and will lay out the vision, priorities and goals that the preservation community will be working toward over the next five years.

Discussions at the online listening sessions will focus on different sectors of the preservation community. Attendees are encouraged to register for the date that best matches their interests and their role in preserving Maine’s special historic places:

– Tuesday, Oct. 6, noon to 1 p.m., for staff and volunteers from local and county governments involved with preservation issues and projects;

– Tuesday, Oct. 13, 1 to 2 p.m. for people who work in economic development, planning, tourism, cultural resources management and other professions that often partner on preservation projects;

– Thursday, Oct. 15, noon to 1 p.m., for people who work or volunteer in nonprofit organizations that preserve Maine’s heritage and historic places;

– Tuesday, Oct. 20, noon to 1 p.m., for everyone who has an interest in the future of Maine’s historic places.

Advanced registration for the online sessions, held via Zoom, is required. Visit maine.gov/mhpc/about-us/state-preservation-plan/listening-sessions for more information and registration links. The preservation plan survey is ongoing and is available by visiting maine.gov/mhpc/about-us/state-preservation-plan or by linking directly to it at https://conta.cc/2Kc7AVW.

For more information, contact the Maine Historic Preservation Commission at 207-287-1453 or at [email protected]