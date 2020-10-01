SOUTH PARIS — County Commissioner Dave Duguay, an Independent from Byron, has announced that he will seek re-election to the Oxford County Commissioners Board representing District 2. The district includes Andover, Bethel, Byron, Canton, Dixfield, Gilead, Hanover, Lincoln Plantation, Magalloway, Mexico, Newry, Peru, Roxbury, Rumford, Upton, Milton Township and 15 townships in northern Oxford County.

Dave graduated from Mexico High School, and then attended Ricker College in Houlton, Maine. He spent his entire forty-two year career in the retail service industry, retiring as a Store manager of Hannaford Supermarket and Pharmacy.

“I feel the residents of Oxford County deserve an experienced, qualified business professional to manage the over 8 million dollars of tax payer money being spent annually. “ I have always believed that careful attention to detail, along with continuing improvement and innovation, is the best course of action for either a business venture or government service.” Since being elected in 2004, Dave has always made himself available and accountable to Oxford County residents. Both he, and the Commission as a whole, believe in ongoing transparency. As a result, the Commission operates a county website which has grown to include all agendas, minutes, and information on county government activities and decisions. This above board approach has led to a more informed citizenry, and to more accountable public employees.

The Sheriff’s patrol has also been increased by over 25% during Dave’s tenure. Passports are now available in South Paris; multiple departments have updated technology; and the county has taken over Rumfords’s police dispatching. These innovations have saved tens of thousands of dollars per year in just the Rumford community. The county has also assumed fire dispatching in Rumford and Dixfield, creating additional savings for both communities. Duguay also initiated structured monthly department head meetings to avoid silos, thus creating an atmosphere where information and ideas are willingly shared. This sharing improves communication, increases networking, and creates an aura of every increasing synergy and creative growth. “We have a great group of high performing professionals working in county government, and I’m very proud of the hard work they do every day to make Oxford County a better place to live, work and play. I look forward to continuing to be a part of that effort.”

Duguay has an extensive lifetime record of public service in several community organizations. He currently serves on the board of the Rumford Hospital. He has also served on the River Valley Growth Council; as Treasurer and then President of the Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments (AVCOG); on the SAD 43 School Board; the Mill’s Community Advisory Panel; the Western Maine Economic Development Council; and the Western Maine District Coordinating Council. Dave was also honored to serve as Treasurer of the United Way of Oxford County, and as a member of the Rumford Finance Committee. In past years working with Hannaford, Dave was especially proud of his efforts on behalf of children in his communities. As a result of these continuing efforts in community service, Duguay was inducted as an honorary member of the National Honor Society, an honor given to very few.

Duguay currently represents the Oxford County Commission on the AVCOG Executive Board and Central Western Maine Workforce Development (CWMWDB) as a Chief Elected Official. He previously represented CWMWDB on the State Workforce Board (appointed by the governor of Maine).

